Spurs, Villa eyeing Reims midfielder Atangana

Reims midfielder Valentin Atangana is being tracked by Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The Sun says the 19 year-old is being likened to World Cup winner N'Golo Kante in France.

Atangana is Cameroon-born and had scouts from 26 clubs watch him last week.

He is also a France U21 international.

Atangana is contracted at Reims to 2027.

 

