Spurs, Villa eyeing Reims midfielder Atangana

Reims midfielder Valentin Atangana is being tracked by Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The Sun says the 19 year-old is being likened to World Cup winner N'Golo Kante in France.

Advertisement Advertisement

Atangana is Cameroon-born and had scouts from 26 clubs watch him last week.

He is also a France U21 international.

Atangana is contracted at Reims to 2027.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play