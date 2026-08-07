Dele Alli backed to bounce back after dramatic downfall: He was and still is a talent!

Former Salford boss Karl Robinson has backed former Tottenham star Dele Alli to get back to his old self.

Alli left his hometown club Milton Keynes Dons to join Spurs in 2015, and quickly became a cult hero as he scored 69 goals over 269 appearances in seven years in North London.

Advertisement Advertisement

Since leaving the club in 2022, Alli has failed with the likes of Everton, Besiktas and Como. Alli, who won the the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice, is now a free agent once again.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Alli has been using Tottenham's facilities to maintain his fitness while looking for a new club, something that doesn’t look like it will happen this summer.

Despite this, Robinson revealed he has faith in the midfielder who is now 30 years old and coming to the end of his career.

"I had about an hour just chatting to him, just bumped into him really," Robinson said on talkSPORT Breakfast. "We spoke just about football in general, about how well he feels and how he wants to get himself back playing and how he seeks an opportunity.

"I think the problem you have in the modern world is social media governs an awful lot of our perception of them as a human being, first and foremost. We forget the fact he was and still is a talent.

"Now, he's had multiple chances to get himself back playing, so you can't blame everybody else. You've got to look at yourself, first and foremost.

"And at the end of the day, if he is given this opportunity and he goes in to West Ham and hits the ground running, they know they're going to have such a talented footballer. But that's down to him. It's not down to anybody else now. I think it's about him just putting his boots back on and doing something that he loves."

Alli has been linked with recently relegated West Ham United but such transfer rumours are not solid and the Tottenham icon is set to be without a club once more as the season starts.