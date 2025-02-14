Delap on his move to Ipswich: I am pleasantly surprised with how happy I am here

Forward Liam Delap says he always believed he could score goals in the Premier League after joining Ipswich Town from Manchester City last summer.

The striker, who had limited top-flight experience before this season, has impressed with nine goals and two assists in 23 matches.

Delap credited his teammates and manager Kieran McKenna for helping him adapt and find success at Portman Road.

“It’s gone really positively for me,” he told reporters.

“At the start of the season, I knew I had confidence and belief that I could score and it’s credit to the manager and the boys for helping me improve day in, day out in training.

“Getting there (to nine goals) is obviously an individual stat but without the team behind me I wouldn’t have been able to do it.

“The quality was there and I had the belief that I knew I could perform. The boys and the manager to show their belief in me has also helped.

“I knew coming here was going to be a good place and I’ve probably been pleasantly surprised with how happy I am here and how much I’m enjoying it.

“The gaffer spoke and said it’s up to me depending on the performance that you put in. We’ve got George (Hirst) and had Ali (Al-Hamadi) who are two good strikers so it’s always good to have competition. As long as I’m doing well then hopefully I can keep playing.”