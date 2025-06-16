Delap: I want to be exciting for Chelsea fans

Liam Delap admits he's been quickly impressed by the quality of his new teammates as a Chelsea player.

The former Ipswich striker could make his Chelsea debut in tonight's Club World Cup opener against LAFC.

Advertisement Advertisement

Delap told Chelsea's website: "Everyone has impressed me. The quality is so high.

"Obviously, we have just got off the plane so it wasn't too much of a blow and it is only my first few sessions so we will see."

"It is really good. As a new player, it is so important to learn and be around the boys, developing those relationships, because it is a new club. Coming out here, it is really good to get close with everyone."

I want to be exciting to watch

Delap also stated: "I knew when I came here, I was coming to score goals and help the team as much as possible.

"The coaches are all clear with how they want to play so I just need to learn and understand the role I need to do for the team."

Of his style, the striker added: "I am aggressive - I like to battle with the defenders - plus I am fast and I am a good finisher so hopefully I am exciting to watch.

"I am so happy to be here, I am delighted, and I can't wait to see you all at the Bridge."