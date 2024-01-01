Downes excited to "get to work" after rejoining Southampton from West Ham

Saints midfielder Flynn Downes insisted he wanted to rejoin the side as soon as possible this summer in order to face top Premier League opposition.

The 25 year old has signed permanently from West Ham and was back in training at Staplewood on Wednesday having been in Austria with West Ham for pre-season.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a new interview, the former Ipswich and Swansea midfielder discussed the importance of getting a full pre-season behind him before faces top Premier League sides next season.

“The football we play is so enjoyable. To be able to do that in the Premier League against top, top teams is what everyone dreams of.

“I wanted to get here early doors, meet all the new signings and get to work. The gaffer loves to tweak things on the training ground and work on specific things.

“It’s good when you get the boys in early doors. You can just crack on for the whole five, six weeks. It’s been good already. The first day back was enjoyable.”

Manager Russell Martin had a lot of praise for Downes in a recent interview:

“(He is) the most important signing of the summer" he stated after his return was announced on Tuesday evening showing that he is clearly excited to have him back at the club.