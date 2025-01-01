Delap assures Ipswich fans over transfer rumours
Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap dampened down speculation that he is going to leave the club.
The former Manchester City youth product has been a revelation for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, the 21-year-old is being talked about as a target for clubs in the top six.
After a 2-0 win over Chelsea, the forward stated: “Yes, I don't really look at things like that. So, yes, I'm just focused on Ipswich.”
He added: “As a young player, you just want to go and play football.
“We're lucky to be playing in the Premier League. I think we've got a great opportunity here at Ipswich and we're just trying to show our ability week in, week out, that's a big plus for me.”