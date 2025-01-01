Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Man Utd boss Amorim explains "brutal" Zirkzee hook

Delap assures Ipswich fans over transfer rumours

Ansser Sadiq
Delap assures Ipswich fans over transfer rumours
Delap assures Ipswich fans over transfer rumoursTribalfootball
Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap dampened down speculation that he is going to leave the club.

The former Manchester City youth product has been a revelation for Kieran McKenna’s team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the 21-year-old is being talked about as a target for clubs in the top six.

After a 2-0 win over Chelsea, the forward stated: “Yes, I don't really look at things like that. So, yes, I'm just focused on Ipswich.”

He added: “As a young player, you just want to go and play football.

“We're lucky to be playing in the Premier League. I think we've got a great opportunity here at Ipswich and we're just trying to show our ability week in, week out, that's a big plus for me.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea eye Ipswich's Delap and Brighton's Ferguson as key January transfer targets
Chelsea add Ipswich striker Delap to shopping list
Ipswich boss McKenna happy knowing scouts watching Delap