Ipswich boss McKenna happy knowing scouts watching Delap

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna believes striker Liam Delap can go all the way in the sport.

Delap has enjoyed a very good start to the season so far, despite his team being in the relegation zone.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Ipswich are odds on to go down, Delap is raising his stock through a series of fine displays.

“I think when you're a goalscorer, you're always going to stand out a little bit more,” McKenna told reporters of praise for Delap as compared to other Town youngsters who have also excelled this term.

“And the style of player that Liam is as well. I won't say he’s unique because there are a few more in the Premier League at the moment as well, physical centre forwards, but maybe over the last five or six years in the Premier League they haven't been falling off the trees.

“I think people are enjoying watching him play. We're enjoying working with him. He's still got lots to do and lots to come. He's still learning. We still have to be patient with him. We still have to manage him as well as we possibly can. This is his first season starting in men's football week in and week out as a centre forward, and he's doing that in the Premier League.

“He's doing well, we're enjoying working with him and it's nice that people are enjoying watching him play. But our focus and his focus is on trying to keep improving, and he can get every little bit out of the potential that he's got.”