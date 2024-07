Sevilla announce departure of Delaney

Sevilla have announced the departure of Thomas Delaney.

The Denmark midfielder has been released from his contract a year early before it's expiration.

Delaney, 32, spent last season on-loan with Anderlecht.

The veteran is now expected to join FC Copenhagen.

The midfielder managed 47 competitive matches for Sevilla.

Delaney scored one goal and made two assists in 23 league appearances during his time at Anderlecht.