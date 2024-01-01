Spurs striker Solanke "delighted to be back" in England squad

Solanke "delighted to be back" in England squad for the first time since 2017

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has spoken about the hard work neeed to earn his new England call-up.

Speaking exclusively to England's social media channels the striker spoke about the opportunity to once again represent his country and the hard work that has led him there.

Advertisement Advertisement

"(I've been) working, working, working," he beamed as he discussed his journey since his last cap over seven years ago. "It’s been a good few years and it’s been a while since I’ve been here so I’m delighted to be back - back with the boys and representing my country.

"There’s still a few familiar faces and I know a few of the boys, and obviously back at St George’s Park. So it’s nice. It’s good."

Solanke went on to talk about the moment he received the news and how happy his mother was to hear about his chance to play again for his country.

"I actually had a game on the Thursday (our 2-1 win over Ferencvaros) so I was waiting for, hopefully, the call in the morning. I got the message to give him a call. I called him, we had a chat and notified me that I would be in the squad. So from that moment I was obviously buzzing."

"My mum. She was obviously over the moon. She’s followed my whole career so it’s a special moment for her as well."

The 27 year old will have the chance to face Greece and Finland as England seek to finish top of their Nations League group and build momentum towards the 2026 World Cup.