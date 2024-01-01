Defoe calls for Villa striker Watkins to be given Euros chance

Defoe calls for Villa striker Watkins to be given Euros chance

Former England striker Jermain Defoe says Ollie Watkins deserves a chance at the Euros.

The Aston Villa striker has been limited to a cameo role for England so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

"When Ollie Watkins came on (against Denmark), he looked really sharp," Defoe told the PA news agency.

"He is someone who can get us up the pitch because he is so dynamic. He runs in behind, the ball doesn't only come to his feet.

"I would love to see see him involved a little bit more because Harry Kane can drop into that 10 position, to roam and do his stuff.

"Harry is such a world-class finisher and it is almost like he can play in two positions, having almost mastered the number nine position as a focal point and can then also play in at number 10 because his passing rate is one of the best."

England will meet Slovakia in the round of 16.