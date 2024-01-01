Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Defoe calls for Villa striker Watkins to be given Euros chance

Defoe calls for Villa striker Watkins to be given Euros chance
Defoe calls for Villa striker Watkins to be given Euros chance
Defoe calls for Villa striker Watkins to be given Euros chanceProfimedia
Former England striker Jermain Defoe says Ollie Watkins deserves a chance at the Euros.

The Aston Villa striker has been limited to a cameo role for England so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"When Ollie Watkins came on (against Denmark), he looked really sharp," Defoe told the PA news agency.

"He is someone who can get us up the pitch because he is so dynamic. He runs in behind, the ball doesn't only come to his feet.

"I would love to see see him involved a little bit more because Harry Kane can drop into that 10 position, to roam and do his stuff.

"Harry is such a world-class finisher and it is almost like he can play in two positions, having almost mastered the number nine position as a focal point and can then also play in at number 10 because his passing rate is one of the best."

England will meet Slovakia in the round of 16.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDefoe JermainWatkins OllieAston VillaEuro
Related Articles
Aston Villa striker Watkins proud of Euros debut
Aston Villa striker Watkins: Media underestimate me
Aston Villa striker Watkins excited ahead of Euros kickoff