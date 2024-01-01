Aston Villa striker Watkins: Media underestimate me

Tribal Football
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins feels he's underestimated by the local media.

Watkins is currently in Germany with England's Euros squad.

Ahead of their second group game against Denmark, Watkins said: “From my perspective, the media maybe underestimated me.

“I had a really good year, got the most assists in the league, scored a lot of goals and people still wrest including me in their squads to come to the Euros. Everyone has their own opinion, but I don’t feel like I have that big profile where I’m talked about.

“Or where if I was left out of the squad, people would be like: ‘Oh, I can’t believe they didn’t pick Ollie Watkins’. I’m happy I’m here now.”

