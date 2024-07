Aston Villa striker Watkins proud of Euros debut

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was impressed by Denmark on Thursday.

England drew with Denmark 1-1 in their second Euros tie.

Watkins made his Euros debut as a second-half substitute and said: "The atmosphere was fantastic in the stadium and I loved every minute.

"I really like running behind the defenders, and I feel I tried that too.

"But it was difficult. Denmark made it really difficult for us with five defenders and a bad pitch. It was tough."