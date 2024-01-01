Tribal Football
Aston Villa striker Watkins excited ahead of Euros kickoff

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is excited ahead of England's Euros kickoff.

England meet Serbia on Sunday night in their opening group game.

“For me, obviously it’s my first time being at a major tournament,” he told England’s Lions’ Den.

“It’s weird because I’ve been sat watching all the England games before, wishing I was there. Sat watching with my mates in pubs.

“It’s nice to be involved and I’m looking forward to it. I’m relishing it.”

Asked about preparations for the Serbia clash, Watkins said: “Towards the start of the week it’s more small-sided games, intense stuff.

“And then the closer it gets to the game you’re working on the opposition, what you’re going to do and how you’re going to go about the gameplan.

“It’s small details later on in the week.”

