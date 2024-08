Feyenoord welcome Summerville's West Ham move

Feyenoord have welcomed Crysencio Summerville's move to West Ham.

The winger signed for the Hammers on Saturday from Leeds United for a price of €30m.

De Telegraaf says Feyenoord will take a cut of €4.5m from the fee generated by Leeds.

Feyenoord originally sold Summerville to Leeds for €1.5m plus a 10 per cent sell-on fee.

And along with training compensation, it means Feyenoord will rake in a cool €4.5m from the deal.