De Fougerolles pens new Fulham contract

Fulham have secured Luc De Fougerolles to a new deal.

Canada international defender De Fougerolles, 19, has signed a new contract to 2029.

He told fulhamfc.com: “I’m happy that I’ve signed a long-term deal and hopefully can break in and start playing some games for Fulham at some point.

“It’s my local club, I went to loads of games growing up, I know all the staff, all the players. It’s a great club and I love it here, so signing a new contract is amazing, and I can’t wait to have another four years here.”

De Fougerolles has been with Fulham from the Under-9 level and made his first team debut in November, 2023.

