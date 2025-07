Fulham midfielder Adrion Pajaziti has moved to Hajduk Split.

Pajaziti, 22, joins the Croatian giants in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder spent 11 years at Fulham, making his senior debut in a Carabao Cup win over Birmingham City in August 2021.

He also had loan spells with FK Haugesund and HNK Gorica.

Pajaziti earnedhis first cap for Albania in a World Cup Qualifier against England at Wembley.