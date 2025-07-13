De Fougerolles lays out ambitions after penning Fulham contract

Luc De Fougerolles is targeting a senior breakthrough at Fulham this new season.

The Canada defender, 19, signed a new deal with Fulham on Friday to 2029.

De Fougerolles told the club's website: “It’s my local club, I went to loads of games growing up, I know all the staff, all the players. It’s a great club and I love it here, so signing a new contract is amazing, and I can’t wait to have another four years here.

“My whole family are Fulham fans. They obviously want what’s best for me, but they do want me to play for Fulham! As I do, as well. I was just happy to get it across the line, and hopefully I can start playing some games and make the fans happy.

“The goal is playing for Fulham, which is something I’ve wanted to do for a while now, so that was one of the main reasons for signing the contract, and signing that length of contract, to give me the best chance of playing for Fulham at some point.

“So that’s the plan, to get into the First Team and start playing some games. I’m glad that it’s been done, and I’m excited for the season ahead and what it’s going to bring.”