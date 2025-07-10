John Terry reveals he refused to face Chelsea whilst he played for Villa

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has revealed that he has an agreement in place where he would not face the West London club.

Terry, 44, won 16 trophies with Chelsea while captaining his boyhood club and is widely known as one of the club’s best players of all time. The England international played over 700 games for the club but departed Stamford Bridge after 19 years in 2017.

He joined Villa in 2017 on a free transfer from Chelsea when they were in the Championship and lose in the Play-Off Final to Fulham that campaign. However, Terry had an agreement in place with the club if they were promoted to the Premier League that season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he revealed the agreement which showed respect to the Blues after departing the side.

"Chelsea did offer me another contract, but I decided to go to Aston Villa because they were in the Championship.

"And I had an agreement with Villa that if we got promoted that year, we lost in the Play-Off final to Fulham, that I wouldn't play against Chelsea the following year in the Premier League.

"So the two games I would have missed the next year would have been Chelsea, it just wouldn't have felt right. Ideally I wanted to stay at Chelsea forever, but I felt I had one more year in me and we gave it a good go at Villa, but unfortunately we didn't make it."

The former defender five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and both the Champions League and Europa League and kept his loyalties to the club until the end of his career which is often a rarity in football.