De Cordova-Reid: Leicester see opportunity against off-form Man Utd

Bobby De Cordova-Reid is convinced Leicester City can upset Manchester United tonight.

The Foxes meet United in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday at Old Trafford.

“It means a lot,” De Cordova-Reid told Leicester's website. “It’s an opportunity to win a cup and you want to win trophies. When you look back on your career, you want medals and good moments. Obviously, we’re taking it game by game but it’s a big opportunity for us to take a big scalp in Man Utd and progress.

“They’ve not been in the best of form so we’ll go there with the confidence that we can get through to the next round and play with no fear. Our priority is the next game and taking confidence from that going into whatever is next.

“If we can get a win, it will build confidence in the players and everyone associated with this Football Club. To beat Man Utd in the cup would be nice, but we’ve got to focus on ourselves, mainly, and how we play. We can’t control what they do.

“They’ve got good players, so we have to nullify their attacking threats and, at the same time, be dangerous going forward. We’ve got a job to do, it’ll be a good atmosphere and it’s a great place to play. We’re looking to silence the crowd as soon as possible.”