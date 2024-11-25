De Bruyne on contract situation at Man City: If no talks come it will be my last year

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has opened up about his future at the club and how he could leave at the end of the season.

The Belgium midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has held off talks of a new contract due to a thigh problem sustained in September which manager Pep Guardiola said put him in the wrong frame of mind when deciding his future,

Advertisement Advertisement

De Bruyne spoke in the club’s most recent press conference about his injury and how he could depart the club if talks do not commence.

"Obviously when I started the season I knew talks would happen but then I had that thing (thigh injury) against Brentford and put that to a side," said De Bruyne.

"I was hoping to be out for days but it ended up being eight or nine weeks and I would rather get back first and all the rest will come.

"I am not too obsessed with things but there is not much I can say. I am fine, I am happy, I just want to play football again and we will see.

"Talks will come, if no talks come it will be my last year. I just want to play good football."

Guardiola admitted that the veteran midfielder has his doubts about his own ability and lacks the confidence he once had after a limited amount of starts this season which has left him deflated.

"He wants to finish here at his best.

"I don't think he will be here when he believes he doesn't feel he can be the Kevin that can produce and help the team like he has done in the last decade."

De Bruyne has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months as a number of clubs look to secure his services for free at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see what happens in the January transfer window when clubs are allowed to open negotiations with the City star who have been a crucial asset in the club’s most successful period in history.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play