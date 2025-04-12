Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
De Bruyne: Man City produced right response to defeat Palace
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne hailed their team spirit for victory over Crystal Palace.

City came from 2-0 down in today's early kickoff to win 5-2 at the Etihad.

De Bruyne struck City's first to launch the fight-back and he later said:  "I think we started well, had a couple of chances and out of nowhere we're 2-0 behind and it could have been three. The response was good.

"I thought overall we played pretty much a good game but we gave chances away and they pounced on it. The reaction was really good and in the end I think we deserved to win.

"I think it was important to score as quickly as possible and change the feeling of the game a bit. I didn't think we were playing that bad but the scoreline wasn't good at all. We went from there."

On savouring the rest of his time with City, De Bruyne also said: "I want to go away with a Champions League for this team because they deserve it. We've been in the Champions League for the nine, ten years that I've been here so I hope we can do that for the team next year and I'll just try to play good football like I've always done."

