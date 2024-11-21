Dawson on being a role model at Wolves: My role is probably more important than ever

All the veteran leaders in the Wolves dressing room are more important than ever before.

That is the view of defender Craig Dawson, who believes they can climb out of the relegation zone.

Despite a win against Southampton last time around, Wolves are still in huge relegation trouble.

On being one of the leaders in the team, Dawson stated: “It's not something I enjoy, it's just something which, over time, with experience, you develop in your game. It probably came to me playing with senior, more experienced players who taught me how to do it, and you just kind of pick it up. It's something which massively helps everyone, including myself.

“Especially the situation we're in now, we all have to stay calm and stay focused on the plan we have and not worry too much. My role is probably more important than ever, to keep everyone focused, keep everyone calm and keep everyone working hard, and the performances will lead to results.

“Hopefully fans see that I like to organise, make sure everyone's switched on and everyone's in the right position, because ultimately if I’m talking and making sure everything else is working well, I keep myself focused and switched on as well. We've got some great leaders in the squad, and it needs us all to chip in with that and organise and help everyone out. That's something which comes with experience, I guess.”

