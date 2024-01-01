Davis praises Ipswich's first set-plays coach which is giving the team an edge

Ipswich Town full-back Leif Davis took the time to praise the early impact of the club’s first set-plays coach.

The Town have brought in Mark Hudson to work under head coach Kieran McKenna this term.

Davis admitted that it was giving the team an edge as they look to avoid Premier League relegation.

He stated, per TWTD: “You’ll see we've changed it up on the other side, where Kalvin (Phillips) takes them (set pieces), because he's got an unbelievable delivery as well.

“Mark’s top, in the defensive corner he's brought us on a lot, especially against them today, who are a very good team on set plays and I think we kept them quiet on those.

“But we've just got to work it game by game. We do it every Thursday, set-piece day for us, and we've got to dial in.”