Aston Villa thrash Accrington Stanley in FAYC opener

Aston Villa hit Accrington Stanley for six as they won their Third Round FA Youth Cup tie on Friday night 6-0.

Ben Broggio, Mason Cotcher and Rodrigo Fortes fired the hosts 3-0 ahead by halftime.

Stanley had two players sent off as George Hemmings with a double and Luke Lynch rounded out the scoring.

Before kickoff, Villa coach James Shan had made clear how serious they were taking the Cup and Stanley: “It’s obviously a cup competition deep in tradition, one we’ve won previously before.

“Most clubs at this level get their full quota of players available for it, so we’re going to have a big squad available to pick from, and it’s going to be exciting.

“Most clubs treat it as a ‘best v best’, so will put out their best-possible starting 11. It’s certainly an opportunity to test yourself against the best out there at your age group.

“It’s a competitive competition, you get one go at it, so there’s that added pressure of making sure you’re able to perform on that occasion, to get through to the next round.”