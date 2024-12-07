Tribal Football
Aston Villa thrash Accrington Stanley in FAYC opener

Aston Villa thrash Accrington Stanley in FAYC opener
Aston Villa hit Accrington Stanley for six as they won their Third Round FA Youth Cup tie on Friday night 6-0.

Ben Broggio, Mason Cotcher and Rodrigo Fortes fired the hosts 3-0 ahead by halftime.

Stanley had two players sent off as George Hemmings with a double and Luke Lynch rounded out the scoring.

Before kickoff, Villa coach James Shan had made clear how serious they were taking the Cup and Stanley: “It’s obviously a cup competition deep in tradition, one we’ve won previously before.

“Most clubs at this level get their full quota of players available for it, so we’re going to have a big squad available to pick from, and it’s going to be exciting.

“Most clubs treat it as a ‘best v best’, so will put out their best-possible starting 11. It’s certainly an opportunity to test yourself against the best out there at your age group.

“It’s a competitive competition, you get one go at it, so there’s that added pressure of making sure you’re able to perform on that occasion, to get through to the next round.”

