Damsgaard upbeat after Brentford draw with Watford

Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard was upbeat on their friendly draw with Watford.

The Bees drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Damsgaard later told his club's website: “We showed some good things.

“Today was a good step, adding layers on the ball, and we still need to keep the intensity and the pressing as we’re used to.”

On his own performance, Damsgaard added: “For now, I have a more free role. I’m trying to find spaces and create chances for the team. I want to help the team develop from the defence to creating chances. Today I thought it went pretty well, but we need to keep improving.”