Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting

Damsgaard upbeat after Brentford draw with Watford

Damsgaard upbeat after Brentford draw with Watford
Damsgaard upbeat after Brentford draw with Watford
Damsgaard upbeat after Brentford draw with WatfordTribalfootball
Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard was upbeat on their friendly draw with Watford.

The Bees drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Damsgaard later told his club's website: “We showed some good things.

“Today was a good step, adding layers on the ball, and we still need to keep the intensity and the pressing as we’re used to.”

On his own performance, Damsgaard added: “For now, I have a more free role. I’m trying to find spaces and create chances for the team. I want to help the team develop from the defence to creating chances. Today I thought it went pretty well, but we need to keep improving.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDamsgaard MikkelBrentfordWatford
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Watford draw
Frank confident over injured Brentford trio
Frank happy as Maghoma pens new Brentford contract