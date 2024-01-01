Tribal Football
Frank confident over injured Brentford trio
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is confident over injuries of three of his players.

Mads Roerslev, Ethan Pinnock and Vitaly Janelt missed their friendly against Watford.

But Frank said: "It's minor, minor issues with all three. It's a combination of pushing people, but also making sure we have a full squad available for the first game of the season.

"I am very confident that all three of them will play against Wolfsburg next week and all three of them will be available for the first game of the season.

"If it was a World Cup final, all three of them would have played today."

On Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry, he added: "Both of them are progressing very well, but both of them could be tight to be involved in the first game of the season."

Brentford
