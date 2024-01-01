Frank happy as Maghoma pens new Brentford contract

Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma has signed a new contract.

Maghoma has penned a new deal to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m very happy that Paris has signed a new contract,” said manager Thomas Frank.

“He has been with the club for quite a while, and I’ve always liked him as a player. He has the technical ability and all the key attributes that you need in the modern game.

“His ability to turn forward, drive forward, pass forward and get out of tricky situations is fantastic; now it’s on him and us to push forward.

“He’s developed and matured as a player and a person over these last years with some great loan opportunities in the Football League, so it’s looking promising for him.”