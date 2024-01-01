Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting

Frank happy as Maghoma pens new Brentford contract

Frank happy as Maghoma pens new Brentford contract
Frank happy as Maghoma pens new Brentford contract
Frank happy as Maghoma pens new Brentford contractAction Plus
Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma has signed a new contract.

Maghoma has penned a new deal to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m very happy that Paris has signed a new contract,” said manager Thomas Frank.

“He has been with the club for quite a while, and I’ve always liked him as a player. He has the technical ability and all the key attributes that you need in the modern game.

“His ability to turn forward, drive forward, pass forward and get out of tricky situations is fantastic; now it’s on him and us to push forward.

“He’s developed and matured as a player and a person over these last years with some great loan opportunities in the Football League, so it’s looking promising for him.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaghoma ParisBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Exeter sign "fantastic" Brentford defender who could make the difference this season
Anderlecht coach Riemer: I'm in regular contact with Man Utd midfielder Eriksen