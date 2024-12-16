Tribal Football
Dalot says Man Utd "have to work hard and suffer" after Man City victory
Dalot says Man Utd "have to work hard and suffer" after Man City victory
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot insists that the resilience they showed against Manchester City is needed in every game. 

The Red Devils came from behind to beat City on their own patch by a 2-1 scoreline. 

Goals in the 88th and 90th minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo sealed the Premier League points. 

“The message was clear from the beginning (from head coach Ruben Amorim) - if you want to succeed and thrive, you have to work hard and suffer,” said Dalot

“If you want to succeed at this club, you have to suffer and if you're ready to do that with us, we're going to be a good team. If you're not, there's no space for you.” 

Dalot started the game as left wing-back, a role he has occupied since Amorim’s arrival. 

