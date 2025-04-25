Tribal Football
Dallas Mavericks coach Kidd "honoured" to join Everton

Paul Vegas
NBA great Jason Kidd has announced he's joined the ownership of Everton.

The Dallas Mavericks coach has joined the Friedkin Group's Roundhouse Capital Holdings, which is Everton's parent company.

"I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment - with a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board," said Kidd, 52.

Everton executive chairman Marc Watts added: "As one of the NBA's greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton.

"He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future for this storied club."

