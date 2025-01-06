Dalglish warns Liverpool not to write-off Man City

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has warned Arne Slot's team not to write off defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool's draw with Manchester United on Sunday leaves them six points clear at the top of the Premier League table - and 12 points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand.

“They're always going to be there, that’s the thing about City,” he told SportsBoom.com. “They've been through a bad spell at the minute, got a couple of injuries.

“Arsenal had a few injuries as well. I wouldn't underestimate them. I don't think Liverpool would ever underestimate them.

“They've got great respect for them. What they’ve achieved there … they’ll make the rest of the clubs very jealous because they'd much rather have the success they had.

“At the end of the day, you've got to do what you have to do. You have to play whoever is in front of you and get as many points and results as you can.”