Sonni-Lambie pens pro Liverpool contract

Josh Sonni-Lambie has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool, marking a significant milestone in the 17-year-old striker’s promising career.  

Joining the Reds at U14 level after being scouted from grassroots football in London, Sonni-Lambie quickly rose through the ranks to the U18s under Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.  

He scored his first U18 goal on the final day of last season against Derby County and has continued to impress with five goals and three assists in 12 U18 Premier League appearances this term.  

In addition to his league performances, he has netted three goals in the U18 Premier League Cup.

Sonni-Lambie has also featured in Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League squad, contributing to their progression to the last 32.

Considered a rising talent within the academy, he is viewed as a player to watch in the coming years at Anfield.

