MacFarlane leaves Brentford role as he becomes Scotland Under-19's boss

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane will become Scotland Under-19's new head coach this summer.

After MacFarlane’s sixth season in charge of the B team which has included a Premier League Cup triumph and several young Bees making their way into the first team, the Scotman takes up national duty in what is a huge honour for him.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Whenever your country comes and asks you to take one of the national teams, it’s an honour and really exciting.” he said.

“I’m delighted the Scottish Football Association have given me this opportunity but, in the same respect, I can’t thank Brentford enough for how supportive they’ve been on it.

"It’s great for all parties and one that I’m hugely looking forward to.”

MacFarlane became a key figure in Brentford’s youth development programme as he nursed many stars into the first team, he believes he can do the same with Scotland.

“Over the last few years, I’ve been continuously developing these players here at Brentford to go into our first team and beyond,” said MacFarlane.

“Now, as I go into work with the Scotland Under-19s squad, that’s the same: you want to help these young players to progress into the inder-21s and then into the first team.”