Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

MacFarlane leaves Brentford role as he becomes Scotland Under-19's boss

MacFarlane leaves Brentford role as he becomes Scotland Under-19's boss
MacFarlane leaves Brentford role as he becomes Scotland Under-19's boss
MacFarlane leaves Brentford role as he becomes Scotland Under-19's bossAction Plus
Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane will become Scotland Under-19's new head coach this summer.

After MacFarlane’s sixth season in charge of the B team  which has included a Premier League Cup triumph and several young Bees making their way into the first team, the Scotman takes up national duty in what is a huge honour for him. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Whenever your country comes and asks you to take one of the national teams, it’s an honour and really exciting.” he said. 

“I’m delighted the Scottish Football Association have given me this opportunity but, in the same respect, I can’t thank Brentford enough for how supportive they’ve been on it. 

"It’s great for all parties and one that I’m hugely looking forward to.” 

MacFarlane became a key figure in Brentford’s youth development programme as he nursed many stars into the first team, he believes he can do the same with Scotland

“Over the last few years, I’ve been continuously developing these players here at Brentford to go into our first team and beyond,” said MacFarlane. 

“Now, as I go into work with the Scotland Under-19s squad, that’s the same: you want to help these young players to progress into the inder-21s and then into the first team.” 

Mentions
Premier League CupMacFarlane NeilScotlandBrentfordPremier League
Related Articles
Marseille make opening offer for Everton striker Maupay
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG
Damian Escudero exclusive: Playing for Boca Juniors; being signed by Villarreal; why Enzo must learn from Chelsea controversy