Damian Escudero exclusive: Playing for Boca Juniors; being signed by Villarreal; why Enzo must learn from Chelsea controversy

Former Villarreal midfielder Damian Escudero is one of those rare Argentine footballers to have played for both his country's and Brazil's biggest clubs.

While he was a €10m signing for Villarreal at a time the team boasted the likes of Robert Pires and Santi Cazorla, Escudero made his name at home in South America, where he played for the likes of Boca Juniors, Gremio and Vasco da Gama.

In this Q&A with Tribalfootball.com, Escudero looks back on his career, the potential of Argentine football and THAT summer controversy for Chelsea's new vice-captain Enzo Fernandez.

Looking back on your career, Damian, can you share your best and most difficult experiences?

“The reality is that it’s difficult to choose the best experience for me. Thankfully, I had very positive moments at all the clubs I played for, but I think the move from Vélez to Villarreal was my best experience. It wasn't just about sports; it was a major personal change as well, living the dream of playing in Europe.”

You had the opportunity to play for two of the most historic and important clubs in Argentina — Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors. Tell us a little about that...

“It was an honor to play for two clubs with so much history and tradition in football. I had the pleasure of playing for two world champion teams. I played for Vélez from a very young age and spent my entire youth career there before becoming a professional. At Boca Juniors, it was incredible to be part of the institution and have teammates with such big names in the ‘Boca World.’”

For many, playing in a legendary stadium like La Bombonera is a unique experience...

“It’s an unforgettable experience. I had the opportunity to play in stadiums like Camp Nou and the Bernabéu, but stepping into La Bombonera with all the fans cheering you on, as a South American player, is the best. Knowing that so many world-class stars have played there gives you goosebumps. These are experiences that will never leave your mind.”

What about your time with Villarreal? You left Velez at 21, how was that?

“It was an enormous step in my career, arriving at an elite club in Europe like Villarreal. It was a learning experience, especially being so young, and I learned a lot from playing alongside great players.

“It was incredible for me to share a dressing room with so many star players and world champions. I was always amazed at how humble they were and how good they made you feel in the locker room. These things undoubtedly help you grow both on a human and sporting level in the football environment.”

So what about the current state and future of Argentine football? Is it on the up?

“I believe that Argentine football will always be a country that exports players, due to the passion for the sport and the emerging talent we have. Unfortunately, many talents are leaving at a very young age due to the socioeconomic challenges the clubs and the country are facing.

"So, in the future, I see a competitive local league at the South American level, but increasingly aligned with the European level. On the national team level, Argentina has become a great team, built and strengthened after many tough moments.

"Today, they are enjoying the fruits of years of hard work. And we must not forget that we have a genius like (Lionel) Messi as the emblem of the national team.”

Are there any young players in Argentina today that you see making a big splash in Europe?

“As I mentioned earlier, Argentina is a naturally exporting country, and today there are many 16/17-year-olds already sold to big teams in Europe. So, we only get to enjoy them for a short time in the Argentine first division. It’s hard to talk about future stars when we still have Messi, who continues to win titles with the national team.

"The bar is very high to compare anyone to him, but I think we will continue to see very good names worldwide representing the future of the national team.”

How is the identity of local football now as both World and South American champions?

“Argentina has solidified as a group since (Lionel) Scaloni's arrival. The team achieved small objectives that gradually established them with the national team, eventually becoming world champions and winning the recent Copa América. I think the Copa América victory reaffirmed that the group continues with the same mentality. No matter how much the players change, the Argentine essence of always wanting to win and compete until the last-minute remains.”

Of course, in the aftermath of the Copa America triumph we had all that controversy involving Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea...

“Regarding this, I am totally against racism and any act that promotes such attitudes. However, as an Argentine who has lived in Europe and understands the passion for football here, I believe it is part of the ‘folklore of Argentine football,’ far from being discriminatory in our view.

"But as part of the song that was most popular during the 2022 World Cup says: ‘I can't explain it to you because you won't understand.’ That sums up the feelings behind this case. But today, we must understand that with the visibility of content generated on social networks, we need to move away from these songs and set an example for the younger generation.”

Before we end, what's next for Damian Escudero?

“Today, I am the Co-Founder of EGS Sports Management, and I am involved in many projects in the sports sector. But I am very happy to stay connected to football and have time for my family, who supported me throughout my career.”