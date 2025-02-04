Liverpool starlet Ngumoha scores against old club Chelsea in stunning comeback

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool starlet Ngumoha scores against his old club Chelsea in stunning comeback
Liverpool starlet Ngumoha scores against his old club Chelsea in stunning comeback
Rio Ngumoha scored against his former club as Liverpool staged a stunning comeback to reach the U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals.

The young Reds overturned a two-goal deficit in the final minutes to secure a 3-2 win at Chelsea’s Cobham Training Centre.

Ngumoha, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea last summer and made his senior debut last month, netted the equalizer after Trey Nyoni pulled one back.

Alvin Ayman sealed the dramatic victory in stoppage time, capping off a memorable week after signing his first professional contract.

Nyoni and Amara Nallo both started, having featured in Liverpool’s midweek Champions League defeat to PSV, with Nallo seeing red just minutes into his debut.

