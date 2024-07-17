Cunha scores as Wolves defeat Bristol City

Tribal Football
Wolves defeated Bristol City on Saturday in preseason bounce game.

The match was held over 120 minutes, featuring four 30-minute quarter.

Matheus Cunha struck first with a long-range drive before Hwang Hee-chan tapped home in the third quarter. An own goal minutes later saw out the scoring for Wolves.

Jorgen Strand Larsen featured on the day and came close late on with a header being denied by the City goalkeeper.

Wolves kicked off preason a  week ago with victory against Como.

 

