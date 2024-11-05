Cunha says "results will come" as Wolves extend winless streak to 10 Prem games

Cunha says "results will come" as Wolves extend winless streak to 10 league games

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has spoken about the faith he has in manager Gary O'Neil and the squad despite their poor run of results.

The club have now gone 10 league games this season without a win following the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, with head coach O’Neil under immense pressure and pull the club away from the bottom of the league.

Advertisement Advertisement

Even though many fans are asking for change and questioning O’Neil's ability, Cunha has discussed how the team can turn things around.

“We need to keep going. The situation is hard, everyone knows it, but, like I always say, we have a lot of power inside of the group.

"We need to believe in every single situation and in hard moments, you need to keep working, do your best, and in the end, I hope the results come.

“I don't think our performance deserve to have 10 games without winning, but this is part of the game.

"Every single club can pass this situation. We need to keep smiling, keep working, and the results will come.”

Despite the club’s poor form, Cunha has been a consistant performer for the club, scoring four goals and one assist in 10 league games.

“Since I came, the start of my story here, I feel like this club worked hard for me to come in and then this is only the part when I give back – running, giving some passes.

"Everything I do on the pitch is for them (the fans), this is a big spirit for us. Every single thing I can do on the pitch, I will do.

“I think our group has a lot of responsibility. We need to keep going.

"I think when you are football player, you need to give your energy with the things that you can manage. So, you decide on the pitch. You understand what Gary has to do with us. When you improve, the results will come.”