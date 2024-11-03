Chalobah happy with first Palace goal for Wolves draw

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah was pleased with his first goal for the club at Wolves yesterday.

The summer arrival from Chelsea struck in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

“I saw that the gap was there, and I knew that the ‘keeper was on the far side – so I just had to keep it as low as possible and get good contact,” Chalobah told the club's website.

“It was a hard week for us – three games in a week – but I thought the boys really dug in and showed our levels in all of the games.

“The Tottenham game   helped boost our confidence going into  Villa away, always a place to go. We got a  win there and we should’ve done a bit better today, but it’s better than a loss.

“We had plenty of chances to kill the game and obviously in these type of games, when you don’t kill the game, they’ll have chances. We let them in – my mistake, which I’ll learn from myself – and we’ll take the draw and go again next week.”

