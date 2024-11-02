Glasner praises brave Palace players after entertaining draw with Wolves

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was delighted with his players after their 2-2 draw at Wolves.

Marc Guehi struck midway through the second-half to earn the point for Palace.

Glasner later said: “I'm very proud about the performance today, because it was our third game in six days – with a very tight squad – and we played for winning the game.

“I think the only thing we can blame ourselves for is that we didn't decide the game when we could have decided it. I think we should have taken the lead in the first-half, and then we took the lead and we have two or three big chances, and I think in this moment we had the momentum, and the crowd was booing after our chances. this is what we could and should have done better.

“And then all of a sudden, like always, every team in the Premier League is able to score a goal, and all of a sudden Wolves were 2-1 up. Then, really big respect to the players about their reaction. They were tired, their legs were tired, and then coming back again.

“What makes me even more proud is that at the end we went for winning the game, and I think we were closer to winning it with this last situation especially, so overall, I'm really pleased about the performance today."