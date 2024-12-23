Cunha reveals Pereira has brought a "new spirit" and "new ideas" to Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha has opened up on new manager Vitor Pereira and how he is reshaping the side this season.

The Brazilian spoke to the club's website after finding the back of the net once again as Wolves triumphed over Leicester City.

“It was so good for us today. The last game was something that we needed to forget fast and then go again. With new spirit in the group, that's helping us a lot. We showed that we can keep going.

"I’m happy because the most important thing is not scoring goals, but helping the team, but sometimes when you play, you’re thinking about scoring or assisting, but I also have to understand a little bit more of the game.

“In the last minute, I have to go back and defend at left back. But this is the kinds of things that show you that football is much more than scoring goals.

“But, of course, for someone in my position, I need to score and today I did score, so I'm happy about everything that I was able to show today.”

When asked about what has changed under Pereira after the departure of former head coach Gary O’Neil, Cunha revealed some aspects are already changing for the better.

“It’s hard to say, because after someone that you like goes, it’s difficult, but then someone new has come in with new ideas.

“But we need to keep going, with this new spirit that he brings and his new ideas. He has started to push us to go up, and we want to show everyone that we can keep going with him.”