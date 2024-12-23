Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Wolves scoreline didn't reflect performance

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits their 3-0 home defeat to Wolves was a "bad" one.

Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Nunes struck the goals for Wolves on Sunday.

“If you look only at the result, then it was a very bad performance,” said Van Nistelrooy. “If you look at the goals and how we conceded them, as individual incidents, and look at the rest of the game, it was not as bad as the result said.

“It’s clear if you look at that fact (seven goals conceded in two games), it’s way too much. Today, three goals conceded, but it’s only one goal for expected goals.

“Against West Ham we won and we had three expected goals. You take the points and everybody is happy, but we addressed that it was too much. Overall today we defended better, how weird it sounds. But individual mistakes let in the three goals. Over 90 minutes, those incidents we couldn’t overcome.”