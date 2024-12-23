New Wolves boss Pereira welcomed away support for victory at Leicester

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is confident bedding down his system quickly after their 3-0 win at Leicester City.

Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Nunes struck the goals for Wolves at the KPS.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pereira was asked about his system and said: “The experience I have, I have worked as a coach for a long time, so I know very well the system, the extras, how to play it, the spaces that we should cover, the spaces that we can exploit, and in three days, I tried to organise them with a simple communication.

“We didn't do a lot, but we improved what we wanted. They tried and they played a good game today.

“I have the experience to go and direct the main things. I understand that we didn’t have much time for my training, but we directed the training with tactical organisation, and then tried to give confidence to them – my confidence, the confidence that I have.

“I think the team performed well, and I'm happy. I'm happy, but we need to improve each day and we need to improve each game. It means the direction of the training must be a good direction – with simple communication, but give them the triggers to understand what we want to do, with the ball and without the ball.”

On the support of the Wolves fans, Pereira also said: “It was fantastic because alone, we cannot win. We need the supporters, we need the club, we need everybody. We must be committed and united to improve. I want to improve the team and they will improve in possession, because I don't like a team just to play in counter attack, but for today, it was good.

“I’m encouraged by the team and by the supporters too. They are fantastic. I know the efforts that they did to come here, but together, I think we can do something special.”