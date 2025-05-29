Cunha hands expensive parting gifts to Wolves teammates ahead of Man Utd switch

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has handed two teammates expensive parting gifts as he prepares to move to Manchester United.

After triggering the £62.5m release clause in the Wolves forward’s contract, United are preparing to announce Cunha as their first signing of the summer as manager Ruben Amorim begins his rebuild of the squad who just completed the club’s worst season in history. The Brazilian is set to become the third and biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford and has already said his goodbyes to his teammates.

Cunha appeared to say goodbye to two of his Wolves and Brazil teammates—João Gomes and André by gifting them Rolex watches alongside an emotional note as he departs the club that helped him become one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

“Thank you for all the moments, you will always be in my heart,” Cunha wrote in a card to both players. “I will always be in love with you and your family. I love you.”

Gomes shared a video of André discovering the Rolex in the dressing room as he hugged the Brazilian who scored 17 goals last season, 15 of them in the Premier League, and will now look to turn around a United side who are in desperate need of firepower. André paid tribute to Cunha in a social media post ahead of his departure:

“I’m sure you will shine wherever you go, my friend. May God bless you and your family.”