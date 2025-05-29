Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea equal Crvena Zvezda’s 46-year European record
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez makes history against Real Betis
Osimhen offered €120m by Al-Hilal; club linked to Ronaldo move
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Amorim pushed about Man Utd swoop for Cunha

Paul Vegas
Amorim pushed about Man Utd swoop for Cunha
Amorim pushed about Man Utd swoop for CunhaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Thomas Gadd
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is coy on their swoop for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

After having an initial offer rejected last week, United have now agreed to meet Cunha's £62.5m buyout clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cunha, himself, agreed personal terms with United earlier this month, with talks including the Brazilian taking over the coveted No10 shirt from Marcus Rashford.

After their friendly defeat to the ASEAN Allstars on Wednesday night in Kuala Lumpur, Amorim was asked about the signing.

"You have to wait for that for the next season," he replied.

"It's something for you guys, also to take the opportunity as it's your time, but I will not confirm anything. I have no news. We will see but there will be some changes."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCunha MatheusManchester UnitedWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United agree to pay Matheus Cunha's release clause
Man Utd target Cunha posts message to Wolves fans
Cunha posts emotional message to Wolves fans ahead of £62.5m move to Man Utd