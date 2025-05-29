Amorim pushed about Man Utd swoop for Cunha

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is coy on their swoop for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

After having an initial offer rejected last week, United have now agreed to meet Cunha's £62.5m buyout clause.

Cunha, himself, agreed personal terms with United earlier this month, with talks including the Brazilian taking over the coveted No10 shirt from Marcus Rashford.

After their friendly defeat to the ASEAN Allstars on Wednesday night in Kuala Lumpur, Amorim was asked about the signing.

"You have to wait for that for the next season," he replied.

"It's something for you guys, also to take the opportunity as it's your time, but I will not confirm anything. I have no news. We will see but there will be some changes."