Silva speaks out about his future at Wolves: I always try to go where I feel happy

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva has spoke on his future at the club after what has been a successful term with La Palmas on loan.

With Matheus Cunha set to leave Wolves as several clubs battle to trigger his £62.5M release clause, questions have been asked about Silva who has bagged eight goals in 22 games for the Spanish outfit so far this campaign as they look to avoid relegation.

The 22-year-old struggled in the Premier League and managed just five goals in 72 appearances before being shipped out on loan. However, he has now developed in La Liga and looks like an entirely new player than he did some years ago. Speaking to the Express & Star, Silva explained that his future is based on his happiness which may not keep him at Wolves.

"I always try to go where I feel happy, I think that is the most important thing, to be happy, to play football and be happy, it is what I love to do.

"It is going good in Spain, I am doing things good and after that things come natural."

When asked about his Wolves future, the forward explained that he is focused on performing for La Palmas who are 19th in the league in what is a very tight relegation battle this season.

"I cannot answer that because my focus now is to be in Las Palmas.

"We have so much there to maintain in the first division in Spain and that is my focus. Also to help Portugal with the Euros and after that we have time."

Reports suggest a valuation between the £15M – £20M mark would be suggested for the striker which means Wolves would lose money after they bought him for £35M in September 2020.