Chelsea fullback Cucurella thanks teammates for return to very best form

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella has paid tribute to his teammates for helping him rediscover his best form this season.

The Euros winner scored in Monday night's win against Wolves.

And he said yesterday: "I think I came from a tough season – it wasn’t easy my first two seasons here – but I think we have stability now and I think the manager has helped a lot. We have a good plan for every game so we can build from this.

"We have all the things to improve, so we need to go step by step. I think there have been good things this season, but we can’t be happy enough, we can improve. The season is long so we need to play all the games and let's see where we can finish.

"My team-mates have helped a lot and we have been together for a long time. It’s one of the parts that are very important in creating relationships. We can help everyone.

"Football is a team game. We need to have a good relationship outside the pitch so that inside the pitch we can fight together and we can help our team-mates. If we can play like today with this desire, we have the talent to win a lot of games."

Cucurella added, "We have a young squad but we have a lot of talent. I think maybe we need to manage the games better because in most of the games we have scored first but then we concede, but this is part of the process. We are really happy and we know we need to take it game by game and we are focused on the next 90 minutes."