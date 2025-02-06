Tribal Football
Most Read
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Man Utd interested in a £25M move for Flamengo right-back Franca
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...

Ref panel unanimously ruled Brooks clear over challenge on Chelsea fullback Cucurella

Ansser Sadiq
Ref panel unanimously ruled Brooks clear over challenge on Chelsea fullback Cucurella
Ref panel unanimously ruled Brooks clear over challenge on Chelsea fullback CucurellaAction Plus
A referee panel has unanimously ruled 5-0 that Bournemouth’s David Brooks was correct not to receive a red card for his challenge on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

The incident, which saw Brooks clothesline Cucurella at Stamford Bridge last month, sparked debate over whether stronger action was needed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After reviewing the decision, the panel concluded that the referee’s original call to not send off Brooks was justified.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca felt it was a clear red after the 2-2 draw, stating: “They have to explain. If they give a yellow, that means something happened. 

“So, how can they judge that it was not dangerous? The intention was just to go against Marc Cucurella.”

Recently, Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes stated that VAR was improving season by season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrooks DavidCucurella MarcChelseaBournemouth
Related Articles
Cucurella, Neto happy after Chelsea victory against West Ham
Bournemouth's Brooks on Liverpool defeat: I think we can be proud of the performance
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act