Ref panel unanimously ruled Brooks clear over challenge on Chelsea fullback Cucurella

A referee panel has unanimously ruled 5-0 that Bournemouth’s David Brooks was correct not to receive a red card for his challenge on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

The incident, which saw Brooks clothesline Cucurella at Stamford Bridge last month, sparked debate over whether stronger action was needed.

Advertisement Advertisement

After reviewing the decision, the panel concluded that the referee’s original call to not send off Brooks was justified.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca felt it was a clear red after the 2-2 draw, stating: “They have to explain. If they give a yellow, that means something happened.

“So, how can they judge that it was not dangerous? The intention was just to go against Marc Cucurella.”

Recently, Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes stated that VAR was improving season by season.