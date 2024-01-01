Crystal Palace striker Edouard changes agents

Crystal Palace star Odsonne Edouard has changed his agent with a view to securing a summer move.

The centre forward is represented by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother Tyler and his PLG company.

The 26-year-old is entering the last year of his contract with the London-based club.

While Palace are not opposed to keeping the forward, they would prefer to sell him.

Edouard could command a decent fee, which Palace can invest in other players.

The striker is also willing to leave, as he wants to play more regularly next season.