Crystal Palace striker Edouard changes agents

Crystal Palace star Odsonne Edouard has changed his agent with a view to securing a summer move.
The centre forward is represented by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother Tyler and his PLG company.
The 26-year-old is entering the last year of his contract with the London-based club.
While Palace are not opposed to keeping the forward, they would prefer to sell him.
Edouard could command a decent fee, which Palace can invest in other players.
The striker is also willing to leave, as he wants to play more regularly next season.