Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks with captain Dean Henderson over a new contract with the club.

Henderson, 29, has been the foundation for Crystal Palace’s recent success, making 119 appearances across all competitions since joining from Man United back in 2023.

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According to The Athletic, Crystal Palace are proactively working to secure the long-term future of their talismanic shot stopper.

It’s understood the South London club have entered preliminary talks with Henderson and his representatives, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Nottingham Forest, the club he spent 2022-23 on loan, were interested during the transfer window, but it’s understood Henderson had no interest in making the move.

Henderson is close to reaching full fitness having suffered an ankle injury during Palace’s final pre-season game and should return after the upcoming international break.