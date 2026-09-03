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Former Crystal Palace star Zaha emerges as Roma transfer option

Former Crystal Palace star Zaha emerges as Roma transfer option
Former Crystal Palace star Zaha emerges as Roma transfer optionScott Kinser / Zuma Press / Profimedia

AS Roma are exploring the free-agent market to strengthen their attack after failing to sign a natural left winger during the summer transfer window.

Despite adding Santiago Castro, Rodrigo Mora, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi and Marten De Roon, Gian Piero Gasperini still wants a left-sided attacker.

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The Giallorossi made a late push for VfB Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling on deadline day after previously being linked with Mason Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville. 

However, negotiations failed to produce an agreement, leaving Roma with an attacking gap.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has emerged as a leading option. The 33-year-old Ivory Coast international is a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, having spent the previous 18 months on loan at Charlotte FC.

Zaha offers considerable experience, having made a club-record 458 appearances for Palace and scored 90 goals, including 68 in the Premier League.

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Premier LeagueWilfried ZahaAS RomaCrystal PalaceFootball transfers