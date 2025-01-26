Crystal Palace midfielder Hughes happy with personal form

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes admits he's delighted with his current form.

Hughes was speaking ahead of today's London derby against Brentford.

He told the club's website: “I always relate how we’re feeling to how results are panning out, and how we’re doing at the start of the season – when it wasn’t great.

“Regardless of who played or not, I want the team to win. But when you’re playing well, and the team are winning, there’s no better feeling in football.

“But again, I also know that our midfield area has some really strong competition in the squad, which is good for us. It’s really healthy.

“So I’ve got to maintain my current levels to stay in the team.”

Hughes also was keen to highlight Ebere Eze's current form.

“Some of the things he does on the pitch, I just can’t figure it out sometimes.

“I think his performances have gone under the radar recently. I think social media makes everyone think only about stats.

“People think it’s only about the goals or assists, but we know with his overall play, what he brings to the team... it’s frightening.”